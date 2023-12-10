CloudyNow
PHOTOS: Annual Community Menorah Lighting At Devonshire Mall

Sunday December 10th, 2023, 6:55pm

Community Photos
Chabad of Windsor’s annual community Chanukah Menorah Lighting took place in Devonshire Mall once again on Sunday evening.

The giant menorah was lit this year as a “Kindness Menorah,” with messages with kind words displayed all along the menorah written by attendees of the event.

Hot Latkes, doughnuts and crafts were enjoyed after the ceremony.

windsoriteDOTca
