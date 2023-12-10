PHOTOS: Annual Community Menorah Lighting At Devonshire Mall

Chabad of Windsor’s annual community Chanukah Menorah Lighting took place in Devonshire Mall once again on Sunday evening.

The giant menorah was lit this year as a “Kindness Menorah,” with messages with kind words displayed all along the menorah written by attendees of the event.

Hot Latkes, doughnuts and crafts were enjoyed after the ceremony.

