PHOTOS: Annual Community Menorah Lighting At Devonshire Mall
Anna Millerman
Sunday December 10th, 2023, 6:55pm
Chabad of Windsor’s annual community Chanukah Menorah Lighting took place in Devonshire Mall once again on Sunday evening.
The giant menorah was lit this year as a “Kindness Menorah,” with messages with kind words displayed all along the menorah written by attendees of the event.
Hot Latkes, doughnuts and crafts were enjoyed after the ceremony.
