Pet Of The Week: Meet Rambo!
Saturday December 2nd, 2023, 12:00pm
Rambo – Golden Retriever – Male – 12 years
Hello there, I’m Rambo, your future best friend. Age has made me gentle and mellow, but don’t be fooled, I still have a zest for life. I’m a sucker for treats and a good cuddle session. I’m loyal to a fault, always by your side, offering a comforting presence. I will need regular grooming, but hey, who doesn’t like a good spa day? I promise, I’m the sweetest old man you’ll ever meet. Adopting me means gaining a friend who’ll cherish and appreciate your company. I’m just a treat away from becoming your loyal companion.
For more information contact the Windsor Humane Society.
