Pet Of The Week: Figgy Pudding!
Saturday December 9th, 2023, 12:00pm
Figgy Pudding – 1 year – male – domestic shorthair
Figgy Pudding is one handsome guy! He can be a tiny bit shy, but is quickly realizing that humans give treats and pets! He loves both of those, so is sure to come around to you quickly.
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
