Pet Of The Week: Figgy Pudding!

Figgy Pudding – 1 year – male – domestic shorthair

Figgy Pudding is one handsome guy! He can be a tiny bit shy, but is quickly realizing that humans give treats and pets! He loves both of those, so is sure to come around to you quickly.

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!