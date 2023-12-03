Open Houses Planned To Review Updated Shoreline Natural Hazard Mapping
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday December 3rd, 2023, 1:12pm
The public is invited to open houses this coming week to see updated shoreline natural hazard mapping for the Essex-Windsor region and learn how it will be used.
The updated mapping has been commissioned by the County of Essex in partnership with the Essex Region Conservation Authority. It covers the shoreline areas of Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie bordering the County of Essex and City of Windsor.
The maps will be used by the conservation authority, County of Essex, local municipalities, City of Windsor and shoreline property owners to plan safe development and prepare for emergencies.
The dates, times and locations of the open houses are:
- December 4th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm
Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, Program Room No.1
- December 5th from 10:am to 1:00pm
Harrow Arena
- December 5th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm
Municipality of Leamington, Council Chambers
- December 6th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm
Essex Arena, Shaheen Room
- December 7th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm
Event Centre at LaSalle Landing
