New Fire Chief In Essex

There is a new Fire Chief in the Town of Essex. Jason Pillon takes over effective Monday, December 18th, 2023.

Pillon, a third generation Firefighter, has played an integral role for Essex Fire and Rescue Services since 1997 when he joined as a Volunteer Fire Fighter at Station 3. Over the years, Jason has demonstrated exemplary commitment and dedication, earning promotions to various key positions within the department. Throughout his career, he has held the position of Firefighter, Captain, Battalion Chief, Assistant Deputy Fire Chief – Prevention and Education, Deputy Fire Chief, and most recently Acting Fire Chief.

In addition to his service within the Town, Jason has contributed over two decades to REFAC Industrial, where he served as a Certified Journeyman Ironworker and Shop Foreman. A graduate of St. Clair College with a diploma in Machine Shop, Jason has continually pursued professional development, obtaining numerous National Fire Protection Certifications.