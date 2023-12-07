Masks Now Required When Visiting Patients At Windsor Regional Hospital

Masks will now be required to visit someone at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The hospital says as we move into the peak of the respiratory illness season, effective Friday, December 8th at 12:01am, anyone visiting a patient in the hospital must wear a mask while visiting in a patient’s room.

Patients must also wear a mask when outside of their designated bed space as much as tolerated.

Windsor Regional Hospital is taking on this proactive approach because we have historically seen an increase in respiratory illness and outbreaks during the first two weeks of January – immediately following holiday gatherings.

“You can spread viruses to vulnerable individuals even before you start to feel sick,” said Erika Vitale, WRH’s Director of Infection Control. “Wearing a mask when in close contact, such as in a patient’s room, is a simple measure that can reduce the risk to everyone.”

WRH staff have been masking within two metres of patients since mid-October.