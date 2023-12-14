Leamington Passes 2024 Budget

Leamington Council passed the 2024 Operating and Capital Budget Thursday afternoon.

The approved budget will result in a 3.8% increase in the municipal tax rate. This translates to an annual increase of $93.89 for an average urban home in Leamington assessed at $190,000, or approximately $7.82 monthly. For every $100,000 of assessment, this increase amounts to $49.42.

“As we announce the approval of the 2024 budget, our commitment to the well-being and prosperity of Leamington remains steadfast,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “The necessary tax increase, driven by inflationary pressures and the priority to address our community’s rapid growth, is a measured response to the economic realities we face. This budget reflects a delicate balance between sustaining essential services, investing in critical infrastructure, and acknowledging the needs of our residents. We understand the impact on households, and every decision made has been with a focus on maintaining the quality of life that defines Leamington.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The 2024 capital budget, totalling $60.3 million, includes infrastructure investments for sewer separation and road reconstruction projects as well as carry-forward projects from 2023.

Major 2024 capital projects include:

Audrey/Margaret/Jane/Claire Sewer Separation

Seacliff Reconstruction – Phase 3-4

Road Resurfacing

2023 carry-forward capital projects include: