Leamington Municipal Services Holiday Changes

Friday December 22nd, 2023, 3:32pm

Leamington
0
0

There are service changes in Leamington due to the holidays.

There will be the following changes to garbage and recycling collection:

  • Urban area garbage collection for Tuesday, December 26th, 2023, moves to Wednesday, December 27th, 2023.
  • Rural area garbage collection for Wednesday, December 27th, 2023, moves to Thursday, December 28th, 2023.
  • Rural area garbage collection for Thursday, December 28th, 2023, moves to Friday, December 29th, 2023.
  • Urban area garbage collection for Friday, December 29th, 2023, moves to Saturday, December 30th, 2023.

Rural area recycling collection for Monday, December 25th, 2023, moves to Tuesday, December 26th, 2023. Urban area recycling collection for Tuesday, December 26th, 2023, moves to Wednesday, December 27th, 2023.

Town Hall will be closed until Tuesday, January 2nd, and there will be no Leamington Transit on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. 

 

 

