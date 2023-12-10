CloudyNow
Lakeshore Seeking Feedback From Local Pickleballers

Sunday December 10th, 2023, 12:16pm

Lakeshore
The Municipality of Lakeshore is seeking feedback on improving facilities, programming and sport registration for pickleball.

Residents and local pickleballers are invited to share their feedback using the online survey.  The survey asks for feedback on court locations, registration, preferred court times, and programming options related to players’ experience levels.

You can find the survey here.

 

