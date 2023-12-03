Information Session Planned For Natural Heritage Management At Optimist Park

The City of Windsor is inviting residents and business owners in the area of Optimist Memorial Park to an information session at Optimist Community Centre to learn more about natural heritage management.

Optimist Memorial Park contains an oak swamp ecosystem. Oak swamps are dominated by oak trees (Quercus spp.) with scattered maples and hickories, along with a diverse shrub and ground-cover where many species of grass, sedges, forbs, ferns, and shrubs grow. The ecological health of the oak swamp can be improved by using natural areas management actions like a prescribed burn and invasive species control.

The information session takes place December 7th, 2023, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, and the City Naturalist will provide information about the natural heritage in the park and management actions that can improve its ecological health.