Hockey For Hospice Tournament Kicks Off Wednesday

The annual Hockey For Hospice tournament is back for the 27th year taking place on December 27th, 28th and 29th, 2023.

Originally conceived as a skate-a-thon by tournament founder, Tim Beaulieu, Hockey For Hospice has grown each year from its humble beginnings. This year’s edition will include a schedule of more than 215 games played at four different arenas over three days. Divisions include U7, U7 MD, U8, U8 MD, U9, U9 MD, and wU9 Jamboree, as well as U11, U13, and U15 boys divisions, and U11, U13, and U15 girls divisions.

“Each year so many members of our community look forward to this event, and we are thrilled to be back once again,” said Nancy Brockenshire, Executive Director of The Hospice. “It’s amazing to see the excitement and the commitment in these young players. Not only do they have fun, raise pledges, and learn about The Hospice, they’re teaching their families, friends and neighbours about Hospice programs and our vision of delivering memorable care. They are wonderful ambassadors and true Hospice Champions.”

Teams from across Windsor and Essex County will see on-ice action for a good cause. All players participating in the tournament raise pledges and awareness for The Hospice. Games will be played at the Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg, Essex Centre Sports Complex in Essex, Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSalle, and Tecumseh Arena in Tecumseh.

Over the past 26 years, Hockey For Hospice has raised more than $4.7 million.

The schedule can be found at www.HockeyForHospice.com.