Have Your Say In The Design Of Windsor’s First Full-Size Cricket Pitch

Tuesday December 5th, 2023, 10:30am

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is looking for your feedback on the concept design plan to host Windsor’s first full-size cricket pitch at Derwent Park.

The city has created a survey, and all public comments received through this process will be reviewed and considered during the development of the final design plan. The survey is available to be completed from December 5th, 2023, until January 12th, 2024.

You can find more information on the City of Windsor’s Derwent Park Improvements page, including the design plan.

 

 

