Grants Available For Tree Planting

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is offering grants of up to 90% for projects that help protect our environment

“Planting trees on your property not only helps the environment, but can improve property value, reduce heating and cooling costs and improve the aesthetics of your land,” said Paul Giroux, ERCA’s Forester. “Some species are only available in very limited quantities, so we would recommend that if you are interested, to place your orders as soon as possible.”

ERCA acts as a one-stop shop for property owners, providing an online catalogue of tree and shrub species. Prices range from $1.35 for seedlings to $60 for large stock trees.

“We want to make it as convenient as possible for individuals to restore natural coverage,” Giroux said. To participate in the program, individuals must own at least one acre of land and purchase a minimum of 100 seedlings or 15 large stock trees.

The deadline for ordering trees is January 26th, 2024 for seedlings, and March 1st for large stock trees.

“We also have programs available to landowners wishing to undertake more significant restoration projects such as reforestation, buffer strips or prairie planting, in addition to a variety of agricultural grants. We encourage qualified landowners to contact us as soon as possible,” Giroux added.

For more information about ERCA’s farm stewardship, tree planting and restoration programs, visit essexregionconservation.ca/trees or contact Paul Giroux at 519-776-5209 ext. 310 for restoration projects.