Funding Announced For Major Sporting Events In Windsor/Essex

unding is coming for some local sporting events from the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Diving Plongeon Canada will see $100,000 to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials and Summer National Championships at the Windsor International Aquatics Centre, May 17th to 19th, 2024.

Athletics Ontario will receive $9,000 to host the 2024 Johnny Loaring Track and Field Classic at Alumni Stadium at the University of Windsor on June 2nd, 2024.

The funding for both events is being provided through the Ontario Sport Hosting Program. It is part of the nearly $1.2 million that the ministry is providing to support 20 national and international amateur sports events that will be hosted in communities across the province.

“It is exciting to be hosting such prestigious national and provincial sporting events here in Windsor and to have the opportunity to showcase our world-class athletic facilities to the province and the country,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie. “I’d like to thank Minister Lumsden and the Ontario Sports Hosting Program for helping to bring events of this level to Windsor/Essex.”

More than 5300 athletes from across Canada and around the world will visit Ontario to compete in these events, which are expected to generate over $12 million in economic activity for local communities.