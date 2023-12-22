Light RainNow
Former General Amherst High School Building Listed For Sale

Friday December 22nd, 2023, 2:55pm

Amherstburg
0
0

File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

The former General Amherst High School in Amherstburg is listed for sale.

The school closed in June 2022 when North Star High School, an amalgamation of General Amherst High School and Western Secondary School, opened in the town.

The Public School Board is accepting offers to purchase the school and separate offers for the vacant land/parking lot on Fort Street until January 26th, 2024.

Full details, including a property assessment, can be found on the board’s website here

windsoriteDOTca
