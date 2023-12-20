Fire On Windsor Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 20th, 2023, 3:46pm
A fire in downtown Windsor was quickly extinguished Wednesday afternoon.
It broke out around 2:30pm, and fire officials say that the value loss is minimal.
There are no reported injuries.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook