Fire On Windsor Avenue

Wednesday December 20th, 2023, 3:46pm

Fires
A fire in downtown Windsor was quickly extinguished Wednesday afternoon.

It broke out around 2:30pm, and fire officials say that the value loss is minimal.

There are no reported injuries.

