Fire On Riverside Drive East
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday December 4th, 2023, 3:23pm
Last updated: Monday December 4th, 8:57pm
A Monday afternoon fire in the 600 Block of Riverside Drive East caused extensive damage.
The call came in around 1:30pm Monday and sent heavy black smoke into downtown Windsor.
Damage is set at $400,000.
Officials say the cause will go down as undetermined as they are unable to investigate due to the damage.
