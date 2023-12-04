Light RainNow
Fire On Riverside Drive East

Monday December 4th, 2023, 3:23pm

Fires
0
0

Last updated: Monday December 4th, 8:57pm

A Monday afternoon fire in the 600 Block of Riverside Drive East caused extensive damage.

The call came in around 1:30pm Monday and sent heavy black smoke into downtown Windsor.

Damage is set at $400,000.

Officials say the cause will go down as undetermined as they are unable to investigate due to the damage.

