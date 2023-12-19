Fire On Brant

Partly CloudyNow
Tuesday December 19th, 2023, 7:35am

Fires
Damage is significant after a house fire early Tuesday morning.

It broke out in the 800 block of Brant around 2:00am and took fire crews several hours to bring under control.

The cause is listed as undetermined as it could not be investigated due to roof collapse.

Damage is set at $250,000. The house was vacant.

