Fire On Brant
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 19th, 2023, 7:35am
Damage is significant after a house fire early Tuesday morning.
It broke out in the 800 block of Brant around 2:00am and took fire crews several hours to bring under control.
The cause is listed as undetermined as it could not be investigated due to roof collapse.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Damage is set at $250,000. The house was vacant.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook