Fat Bastard Burrito Coming Soon To Riverside

Friday December 29th, 2023, 9:45am

Business
0
0

Fat Bastard Burrito Co. will be opening a new Riverside location in 2024.

The company currently operates a location at Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road. The new location is currently under construction at Riverside Plaza at 8460 Wyandotte Street East.

Fat Bastard Burrito offers a menu of burritos, quesadillas and tacos. The company has 82 locations across Canada.

