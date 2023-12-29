Fat Bastard Burrito Coming Soon To Riverside
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday December 29th, 2023, 9:45am
Fat Bastard Burrito Co. will be opening a new Riverside location in 2024.
The company currently operates a location at Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road. The new location is currently under construction at Riverside Plaza at 8460 Wyandotte Street East.
Fat Bastard Burrito offers a menu of burritos, quesadillas and tacos. The company has 82 locations across Canada.
