Essex Now Hiring 2024 Summer Youth Positions

The Town of Essex is hiring for the summer of 2024.

Every year, the Town employs local youth in a wide range of positions including assisting the Town’s Finance team, maintaining parks and greenspaces, and helping increase local tourism.

“Working for the Town is a great opportunity to build skills, supplement formal education, and gain experience in a number of potential career paths,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex.

Local youth can find job descriptions and apply through the new online application form available at www.essex.ca/jobs.

Applications must be submitted by 4:30pm on January 25th, 2024.