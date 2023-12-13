Mostly CloudyNow
-2 °C
29 °F
SunnyThu
8 °C
46 °F		SunnyFri
9 °C
48 °F		CloudySat
7 °C
45 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Essex Now Hiring 2024 Summer Youth Positions

Wednesday December 13th, 2023, 9:24am

Essex
0
0

The Town of Essex is hiring for the summer of 2024.

Every year, the Town employs local youth in a wide range of positions including assisting the Town’s Finance team, maintaining parks and greenspaces, and helping increase local tourism.

“Working for the Town is a great opportunity to build skills, supplement formal education, and gain experience in a number of potential career paths,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex.

Local youth can find job descriptions and apply through the new online application form available at www.essex.ca/jobs.

Applications must be submitted by 4:30pm on January 25th, 2024.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message