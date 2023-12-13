Entegrus Funds $10,000 In Essex Community Initiatives

Entegrus announced a $10,000 donation in Essex Wednesday that will be allocated to several local organizations as part of its commitment to community development.

“We recognize the importance of investing in local initiatives that make a lasting impact on the lives of residents,” said Jim Hogan, President and CEO of Entegrus, the company providing Management Services to E.L.K. “Our contributions to the Essex and Harrow communities reflect our commitment to contribute to the betterment of the communities we serve.”

The following organizations are set to benefit from the provided funds:

Harrow & Colchester South Chamber, Essex BIA: to enhance business development, foster economic growth and support local business initiatives.

.Rotary Club of Essex, Harrow Rotary Club, Harrow Kinsmen & Essex Optimist Club: to advance community-focused projects that address various social needs and enhance the overall quality of life.

Essex Food Bank, Project Hope (Harrow): to continue to address food insecurity and support those in the community in need.

LIFE, Lola’s Roundtable: to empower citizens with extraordinary abilities through specialized day programs and resources.

Each organization will receive $1,000 to further their impactful work within the community.

“Entegrus has been a good partner in assisting the E.L.K. Board in improving the services,” said Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy, who is also the Chair of E.L.K. “This donation shows their commitment to the communities and customers that E.L.K. serves.”