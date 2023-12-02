Don’t Miss Swimming With Santa At Adventure Bay
Anna Millerman
Saturday December 2nd, 2023, 1:41pm
Santa is diving in to the holiday spirit with the Swim with Santa event Adventure Bay Family Park.
Santa will be in the main area of the park, and in the waterpark it self until 3pm today.
Learn more on their Facebook page here.
