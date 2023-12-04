Classic Albums Live To Perform Aretha Franklin’s Gold At Caesars Windsor

Classic Albums Live, and its roster of A-list musicians, brings Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, February 25th at 8:00pm.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the world’s greatest albums and recreates them live on stage with note-for-note, cut-for-cut accuracy. Using the best musicians, Classic Albums Live performs over 100 shows a year across North America.

From The Colosseum stage, Classic Albums Live will be performing a faithful rendition of Aretha Franklin’s Aretha’s Gold. Released in 1969, Aretha’s Gold is Aretha’s greatest hits album that features 14 iconic songs including “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel) A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” and “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone.” Celebrated as the “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin has sold over 75 million records, won 18 Grammys, and became the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, December 8th.