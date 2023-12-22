City Of Windsor Holiday Hours

The upcoming holidays bring some changes to services in the City of Windsor.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 25th, Tuesday, December 26th, 2023, and Monday, January 1st, 2024. The 311 Customer Contact Centre will also be closed on these days.

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, December 25th, 2023, or Monday, January 1st, 2024. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day each week during the holiday period. Night commercial, front-end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East are closed to the public on December 25th, December 26th and January 1st.

All arenas close at 2:00pm on December 24th, 2023. Lanspeary reopens for regular rentals on December 26th, 2023. All other arenas reopen on December 27th, 2023. All arenas close again at 2:00pm on December 31st, 2023, and reopen on January 2nd, 2024, for regular rentals.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on December 25th and 26th, 2023 and on January 1st, 2024. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the

Transit Windsor.