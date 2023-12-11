Boyz ll Men Bring Soul Music To Caesars Windsor

R&B trio Boyz ll Men are bringing their legendary act to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, March 3rd at 8:00pm.

Throughout their 30-year career, R&B trio Boyz ll Men have given their listeners timeless hits and celebrated classics including “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly,” “More Than You’ll Ever Know” and many others.

The trio, which features Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman, currently holds the high distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time with an astounding 64 million albums sold. Along with this title, Boyz ll Men’s other achievements include nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Beyond making music, the group also has their charity called Boyz ll Men House which lends support to individuals and organizations that focus on improving the quality of life and helping unlock human potential, while contributing to the health and vitality of those less fortunate.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, December 15th.