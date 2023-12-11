NEWS >
Bobaek America To Build $35 Million Manufacturing Facility In Windsor

Monday December 11th, 2023, 11:00am

Construction on the new LG & Stellantis Battery Plant is well underway. Bobaek America Inc. announced plans for their own plant in Windsor on Monday.

Bobaek America Inc., a Korean electric vehicle (EV) parts manufacturer announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Windsor Monday morning.  The plant will specialize in battery insulation panels and cell sheets for EVs.

Bobaek’s investment marks the company’s first entry into the North American EV supply chain and will create 144 new jobs in the region.

The new, 71,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, expected to open in June 2024, will include state-of-the-art equipment to produce the insulation panels and cell sheets needed for EV batteries, including pressure moulding and sensor cutting machines, tape assembly, silicon pad cutting and packing automation lines, and 3D measuring equipment. As part of this investment, the government is providing $1.5 million in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

“We are pleased to announce that Bobaek is establishing its first North American manufacturing hub in Windsor, Ontario,” said Mr. Dongjo Seo, President of Bobaek C&S Headquarters. “The plant’s output should be able to cover the entire North American market. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the individuals who have provided much assisstance in enabling us to settle in Windsor.”

