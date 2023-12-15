Access To High-Speed Internet Service Expanding In Essex County

The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing over $5.3 million to bring reliable high-speed internet to 3,587 families, farms, and businesses in Essex County.

The federal and provincial governments have partnered with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc. to provide residents in the communities of Edgars, Gesto, Marshfield, Pleasant Valley, Arner, East Harrow, Ambassador Beach, Levergood Beach, Belcreft Beach, Comet, Seymour Beach, Lypps Beach, Mount Carmel, Wigle, Blytheswood, Oakland and Staples with access to broadband infrastructure that will enable high-speed internet service.

“Ontario continues to deliver on its commitment to expand access to high-speed internet to communities across the province,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “By installing new broadband infrastructure in Essex County, we’re building Ontario and strengthening rural communities. This investment is helping people stay in touch with loved ones, allowing families to connect with online services, and making it easier for businesses to reach potential customers.”

The contracts to expand broadband services in Essex County were awarded by SWIFT, a not-for-profit corporation initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario.

“As SWIFT continues to work with our community partners to expand high-speed internet in Essex County, we thank the governments of Ontario and Canada for their support,” said Gary McNamara, SWIFT Board Chair. “Connecting 3,587 homes and businesses, these projects represent a significant step towards digital inclusivity, fostering economic growth for a brighter, more connected future in Southwestern Ontario.”