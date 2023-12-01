1st Annual Windsor-Tecumseh Griswold Awards Announced

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh has kicked off the inaugural Griswold Awards, a celebration of all that dazzles in our delightfully decorated homes and businesses in the region.

Inspired by the legendary Clark Griswold of the movies, the man who turned Christmas decorating into an art form, the Griswold Awards honor those who bring beauty and joy to our community.

Nominate your home, your neighbour’s or a business’ festive decorations by visiting our nomination form https://bit.ly/wtgriswold or emailing [email protected] with the name and address of the person/family/business you’re nominating and your name.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

From December 11th through the 30th, MPP Dowie will be visiting nominated homes to present participants with a Certificate of Appreciation for their efforts.