WindsorEssex Community Foundation 40th Anniversary Community Investment Unveiled In LaSalle

A ground breaking was held Wednesday with the WindsorEssex Community Foundation and the Town of LaSalle, LaSalle Community Fund for a new waterfront legacy project made possible through an investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in celebration of their 40 Years of Inspiring Philanthropy.

The new LaSalle Event Centre Entrance Garden will feature native foliage and plants to attract pollinators, new lighting and seating options, and adds a stunning decorative element to the new LaSalle Event Centre at the LaSalle Landing Waterfront, a space that hosts many community events and can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

Project partners LaSalle Community Fund matched the initial investment from WindsorEssex Community Foundation through an extensive fundraising campaign, helping to bring this legacy project to the community.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

To spread the word and gather enthusiasm about the project throughout the community, LaSalle Community Fund worked with the LaSalle Ambassador Horticultural Society, who also provided expert input on the best options to create a flourishing space full of plants that are native to the region. With construction now in progress to lay the essential groundwork for the space, the garden will be ready for the community to enjoy in Spring of 2024.