Willistead Manor Annual Holiday Tours Return

Christmas returns to Willistead Manor again this year.

From the Great Hall on the main floor, to the private dressing chamber on the second, each room boasts a unique colour theme and aesthetic, courtesy of the Friends of Willistead and their dedicated team of volunteers.

As part of the holiday tours, guests will also have access to the permanent Coach House Historical Exhibition that opened last year to share and celebrate the history of Edward and Mary Walker, Hiram Walker, the Walker family businesses and community impacts, the formation of Walkerville, the construction and uses of Willistead Manor, and much more.

“The Willistead Manor Holiday Tours are a beloved tradition for many families across Windsor and Essex County. We look forward to this opportunity to showcase Willistead in a special way each year. In the grand tradition of Edward and Mary Walker’s ‘At Home’ parties, the present-day ‘At the Manor’ series of poetry readings, live arts performances, themed dinners, tours and more fills Willistead with folks celebrating and making memories together. Willistead Manor has always been and will always be a community gathering place – a backdrop for so many significant life moments. We’re excited to welcome everyone back again this December. Combined with Bright Lights Windsor, our community really will be the place where tradition shines,” said Christopher Lawrence Menard, Supervisor, Community Programming – Cultural Affairs.

2023 Holiday Tour Dates and Times:

Sundays – December 3rd, 10th & 17th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm

Wednesdays – December 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm

Silver Bells bell ringers perform Sunday, December 17th.

To guarantee a complete tour, final tours begin at 3:30pm on Sundays and at 7:30pm on Wednesdays.

Tour Ticket Prices: