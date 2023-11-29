SunnyNow
WEATHER: Wednesday November 29th, 2023

Wednesday November 29th, 2023, 6:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday November 29th, 2023.

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries.

Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.

