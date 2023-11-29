WEATHER: Wednesday November 29th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday November 29th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday November 29th, 2023.
Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries.
Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.
High plus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.
