WEATHER: Tuesday November 28th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 28th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday November 28th, 2023.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning.
Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.
High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.
