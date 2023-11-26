WEATHER: Sunday November 26th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday November 26th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday November 26th, 2023.
Becoming cloudy in the morning then periods of snow or rain. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.
High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook