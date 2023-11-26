Light SnowNow
WEATHER: Sunday November 26th, 2023

Sunday November 26th, 2023, 6:00am

Here is the weather for Sunday November 26th, 2023.

Becoming cloudy in the morning then periods of snow or rain. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

