WEATHER: Sunday November 19th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday November 19th, 2023, 6:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday November 19th, 2023.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.
