WEATHER: Sunday November 19th, 2023

Sunday November 19th, 2023, 6:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday November 19th, 2023.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

