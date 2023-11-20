Watch For Central Avenue Overpass Lane Restrictions Wednesday
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Monday November 20th, 2023, 4:15pm
The Central Avenue overpass will have lane restrictions for maintenance repair work this Wednesday. The southbound left-turn lane and northbound curb lane will have brief closures.
Work takes place from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
