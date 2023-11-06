Ward 7 Community Meeting Tuesday Night

Windsor’s Ward 7 will host the fifth of ten ward meetings to be held across the city Tuesday evening.

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration in Forest Glade Arena’s Auditorium at 3205 Forest Glade Drive starting at 6:30pm.

Representatives from the Finance Department will be on hand as well to help residents take advantage of the Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools.