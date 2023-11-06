NEWS >
Mostly CloudyNow
17 °C
62 °F
CloudyTue
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
11 °C
52 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
10 °C
50 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Ward 7 Community Meeting Tuesday Night

Monday November 6th, 2023, 8:00am

City News
0
0

Windsor’s Ward 7 will host the fifth of ten ward meetings to be held across the city Tuesday evening.

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration in Forest Glade Arena’s Auditorium at 3205 Forest Glade Drive starting at 6:30pm.

Representatives from the Finance Department will be on hand as well to help residents take advantage of the Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message