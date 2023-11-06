Ward 7 Community Meeting Tuesday Night
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 6th, 2023, 8:00am
Windsor’s Ward 7 will host the fifth of ten ward meetings to be held across the city Tuesday evening.
Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration in Forest Glade Arena’s Auditorium at 3205 Forest Glade Drive starting at 6:30pm.
Representatives from the Finance Department will be on hand as well to help residents take advantage of the Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook