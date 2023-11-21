Ward 6 Community Meeting Wednesday Night
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 20th, 2023, 8:37pm
Windsor’s Ward 6 will host the eighth of ten ward meetings to be held across the city Wednesday evening.
Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration at the WFCU Centre – Reception Hall and while the focus will be on Ward 6, all are welcome to attend.
Representatives from the Finance Department will be on hand as well to help residents take advantage of our Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools.
The meeting gets underway at 6:30pm.
