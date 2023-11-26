NEWS >
Ward 2 Community Meeting Tuesday Night

Sunday November 26th, 2023, 1:57pm

City News
0
0

Windsor’s Ward 2 will host the ninth of ten ward meetings to be held across the city.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre staring at 6:30pm Tuesday, and while the focus will be on Ward 2, all are welcome to attend.

Representatives from the Finance Department will be on hand as well to help residents take advantage of our Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools.

