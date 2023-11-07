Ward 1 Community Meeting Wednesday Night
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 7th, 2023, 8:00am
Windsor’s Ward 1 will host the sixth of ten ward meetings to be held across the city.
Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex starting at 6:30pm.
Representatives from the Finance Department will also be on hand as well to help residents take advantage of our Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools.
