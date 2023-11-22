Valentinis, Dimenna Acclaimed As Chair And Vice-Chair Of Catholic Board

Trustee Fulvio Valentinis will remain as the Chair of the WECDSB for another year, and Trustee Mary DiMenna will stay on as Vice-Chair. Both were acclaimed to their respective positions at Tuesday’s annual organizational meeting.

Elections for the position of Chair and Vice-Chair are held on an annual basis, and Trustees cast their votes for these positions at the Board’s yearly organizational meeting.

“It’s truly and honour to serve this board and it’s a great time to be working for the betterment Catholic education in Windsor-Essex,” said Valentinis, a former Windsor City Councillor who was first elected to the WECDSB in Wards 1 and 10 in 2014 and is now serving his third term as Trustee. “Our student achievement results are very encouraging, we’re adding new programming, and our enrollment is exceeding expectations. Being responsible stewards of our resources will be especially challenging for us as we accommodate the influx of new students, and we’ll be monitoring the provincial situation as our government negotiates new contracts with our various labour groups. Ultimately, though, we’ll continue to provide the excellent service that our families have come to expect from us.”

Mary DiMenna, who has represented Catholic ratepayers, parents and students in Essex, Kingsville and Leamington since 2003, is a retired WECDSB elementary teacher who spent 33 years in the classroom. Previously, she was Vice-Chair from 2009- 17, again for 2022, and has been active on a number of Board committees including the Audit Committee, Special Education Advisory Committee, and Discipline Committee.

“We have a very united Board of Trustees who are all committed to working together with our administrators, and with one another, to make sure that we deliver on our key objective of providing faith-filled environments where all of our students can achieve success,” she said. “I’m looking forward to another very productive term with my colleagues.”