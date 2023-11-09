Town Of Tecumseh Launches Online Permit Tool

The Town of Tecumseh has moved to a new e-permitting software called Cloudpermit to process all Building Permit applications.

The Cloudpermit building permit system is a user-friendly and efficient program to streamline the process of applying for permits. It allows residents, builders, and businesses to apply for and see the status of an application, inspection requests, and approvals from anywhere, at any time.

“We are very pleased to offer this new and modernized option to applicants,” said Chief Building Official, Peter Valore. “The new electronic process will help make obtaining a permit even more efficient and easy for the public, builders and designers for all sorts of building and renovation projects they may be planning.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

More information on Cloudpermit can be found here, and you can apply for permits here.