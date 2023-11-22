Town of Essex Launches Holiday Lights Contest

The Town of Essex has launched their holiday light contest.

Presented by the Town of Essex Arts Culture and Tourism (ACT) Committee in partnership with the Essex Centre BIA, the Holiday Lights Tour Contest will challenge residents and business owners to put their best lights forward in this festive celebration. Participants can submit a photo of their home or business holiday display online at www.essex.ca/LightsTour to enter the contest.

Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:

Toyland Award: Best use of animation/inflatables for the kids at heart.

Griswold Award: Recognizes the best use of lighting in the town.

Classic Christmas: Recognizes the best use of traditional décor.

“The Town of Essex is buzzing with excitement this time of year.” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “We encourage residents and visitors to take part in the many local events and support our local business owners during the holiday season.”

For full details, visit www.essex.ca/LightsTour.