Tim Hortons Selected The Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association As The Recipient Of The First-Ever Holiday Smile Cookie

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookies is back, and this time with a holiday theme.

The first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign runs November 13th to 19th, with 100% of the proceeds from the Holiday Smile Cookie going to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association from all 52 Tim Horton’s across Windsor-Essex County.

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a white chocolate chip sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile.