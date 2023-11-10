Tim Hortons Selected The Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association As The Recipient Of The First-Ever Holiday Smile Cookie
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday November 10th, 2023, 8:45am
The Tim Hortons Smile Cookies is back, and this time with a holiday theme.
The first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign runs November 13th to 19th, with 100% of the proceeds from the Holiday Smile Cookie going to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association from all 52 Tim Horton’s across Windsor-Essex County.
The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a white chocolate chip sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile.
