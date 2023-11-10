Santa’s Helicopter To Land At Devonshire Mall Parking Lot, Sunday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday November 10th, 2023, 10:30am
Santa will arrive at Devonshire Mall by helicopter on Sunday, November 12th at 11:00am in front of Mark’s.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet waiting families before parading into the centre.
The the Windsor Optimist Youth Band will provide entertainment.
