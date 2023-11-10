CloudyNow
Santa’s Helicopter To Land At Devonshire Mall Parking Lot, Sunday

Friday November 10th, 2023

Santa will arrive at Devonshire Mall by helicopter on Sunday, November 12th at 11:00am in front of Mark’s.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet waiting families before parading into the centre.

The the Windsor Optimist Youth Band will provide entertainment.

