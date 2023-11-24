SunnyNow
Santa Comes To Amherstburg Saturday

Thursday November 23rd, 2023, 7:49pm

Christmas
0
0

The Windsor Parade Corporation is gearing up for the first parade of the season taking place this Saturday November 25th at 6:00pm in Amherstburg.

The route begins at Sandwich Street South to Richmond Street to Dalhousie Street ending at Toddy Jones Park.

For more Christmas Fun in Windsor and Essex County, check out the Christmas Guide here.

