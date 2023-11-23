Santa Arrives At Tecumseh Mall Friday

Santa arrives at Tecumseh Mall on Friday evening.

The festivities begin at 5:00pm and include a greeting from “The Royal Sisters” – The Quirky Princess and Snow Queen, the Greater Windsor Concert Band leading Santa to his new Santa Castle, followed by a countdown to light up Santa’s Castle.

There will also be songs from Lakeview Montessorri School Choir and dances from Dance Barre.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

For Santa’s hours and more information visit the Malls website here.