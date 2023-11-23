SunnyNow
Santa Arrives At Tecumseh Mall Friday

Thursday November 23rd, 2023, 4:31pm

Christmas
0
0

Santa arrives at Tecumseh Mall on Friday evening.

The festivities begin at 5:00pm and include a greeting from “The Royal Sisters” – The Quirky Princess and Snow Queen, the Greater Windsor Concert Band leading Santa to his new Santa Castle, followed by a countdown to light up Santa’s Castle.

There will also be songs from Lakeview Montessorri School Choir and dances from Dance Barre.

For Santa’s hours and more information visit the Malls website here.

