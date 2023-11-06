Renowned Stage Magician Lance Burton Heading To Caesars Windsor

Master magician and celebrated Las Vegas performer Lance Burton is set to mystify audiences from The Colosseum stage for an ALL AGES show on Thursday, January 18th at 8:00pm.

Burton is widely considered by his peers to be the greatest stage magician of the past century. He burst onto the national stage in 1981 by making his first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, performing an unprecedented 12-minute routine. Since then, Burton has racked up appearances on David Letterman, Jay Leno, Craig Ferguson, and The View and has performed for President Ronald Reagan and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1991, Burton opened his own show Lance Burton World Champion Magician at the Hacienda Hotel in Vegas, which ran for five years. Lance Burton Master Magician opened at the Monte Carlo Hotel in the Lance Burton Theater in 1996 marking the first time any entertainer in the history of Las Vegas had a theatre built and named for them. Working primarily in Vegas, his 30-year career includes over 15 thousand shows performed to over 15 million fans.

In 1996, Burton’s first TV special Lance Burton Master Magician: The Legend Begins aired on NBC. This was quickly followed by a series of annual specials including The Encounter, Top Secret, On The Road, and Young Magician’s Showcase. He has also hosted specials for The History Channel, Discovery, Animal Planet, and The Family Channel.

Recently, Burton teamed up with “Mindfreak” Criss Angel on the panel of judges for Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars. In each episode, two celebrities train with professional magicians and compete to create a show-stopping series of magic performances.

His new live-touring show, Lance Burton Master Magician and Friends is a mix of illusions, sleight of hand, audience participation, and amazing guest stars.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 10th.