NEWS >
Mainly SunnyNow
10 °C
49 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
12 °C
54 °F		SunnySun
15 °C
59 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Missing Windsor Woman Found Deceased

Thursday November 2nd, 2023, 2:08pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police Service has located the body of a 64-year-old woman who went missing yesterday.

Lian Qin was last seen at a house in the 800 block of Dawson Road around 3:00am on November 1st.

After being notified of Qin’s disappearance, Windsor Police launched an extensive search and issued numerous appeals asking for the public’s help to find her.

At roughly 10:00am Thursday, Qin’s body was found around Riverside Drive East and Pillette Road. Investigators will work with the Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of Qin’s death, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message