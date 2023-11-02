Missing Windsor Woman Found Deceased

Windsor Police Service has located the body of a 64-year-old woman who went missing yesterday.

Lian Qin was last seen at a house in the 800 block of Dawson Road around 3:00am on November 1st.

After being notified of Qin’s disappearance, Windsor Police launched an extensive search and issued numerous appeals asking for the public’s help to find her.

At roughly 10:00am Thursday, Qin’s body was found around Riverside Drive East and Pillette Road. Investigators will work with the Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of Qin’s death, but foul play is not suspected at this time.