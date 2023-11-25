Mainly ClearNow
-1 °C
31 °F
Periods Of Snow Mixed With RainSun
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of FlurriesMon
0 °C
32 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
0 °C
32 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Santa Returns To Miracle In Sandwich

Saturday November 25th, 2023, 1:35pm

Christmas
0
0

Santa is walking around the west end today with the annual Miracle in Sandwich event.

Various events are taking place across Sandwich Town, with the festivities ending off with a tree lighting at 5 pm at Mackenzie Hall’s Mary E. Bibb. Park. Learn more about the event and what’s going on here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message