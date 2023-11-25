PHOTOS: Santa Returns To Miracle In Sandwich
Anna Millerman
Saturday November 25th, 2023, 1:35pm
Santa is walking around the west end today with the annual Miracle in Sandwich event.
Various events are taking place across Sandwich Town, with the festivities ending off with a tree lighting at 5 pm at Mackenzie Hall’s Mary E. Bibb. Park. Learn more about the event and what’s going on here.
