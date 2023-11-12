PHOTOS: Santa Lands At Devonshire Mall By Helicopter

Santa has returned to Devonshire Mall as of Sunday morning in his usual fashion- by helicopter.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus landed in the Devonshire Mall parking lot by Howard to the joy of their fans coming in via helicopter as per their annual tradition, with the music of the Windsor Optimist Youth Band alongside them. He has now taken his seat in the mall’s Winter Wonderland, ready for photos.

