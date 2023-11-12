SunnyNow
9 °C
48 °F
SunnyMon
14 °C
57 °F		SunnyTue
12 °C
54 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
13 °C
55 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily Newsletter

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Santa Lands At Devonshire Mall By Helicopter

Sunday November 12th, 2023, 2:03pm

Christmas
0
0

Santa has returned to Devonshire Mall as of Sunday morning in his usual fashion- by helicopter.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus landed in the Devonshire Mall parking lot by Howard to the joy of their fans coming in via helicopter as per their annual tradition, with the music of the Windsor Optimist Youth Band alongside them. He has now taken his seat in the mall’s Winter Wonderland, ready for photos.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message